No bail for bikie over south NSW bashing

By AAP Newswire

A Hells Angels bikie and his associate allegedly left a man fighting for life after trying to force him into handing over money at a NSW south coast home.

The 28-year-old victim was discovered lying in the garage with serious head injuries and remains in hospital after being assaulted at a Basin View house on May 3.

Detectives approached Robert Franco, 24, at a Nowra motel on Wednesday but they say he attempted to flee, retreating into a room with two other men.

He was later arrested and charged with multiple offences including aggravated detainment for advantage in company and inflicting grievous bodily harm.

It is also alleged Franco sexually assaulted a woman known to him at a Sanctuary Point home shortly after the initial assault.

Vinnie Italia, 31, an alleged member of the Hells Angels outlaw motorcycle gang, was also arrested and charged in connection with the Basin View home attack.

The pair allegedly assaulted the man in a bid to force him to transfer money to them.

Both men did not apply for bail at Nowra Local Court on Thursday and it was formally refused by magistrate David Williams. They'll return to the same court via video link on Friday.

NSW Police Detective Inspector Scott Nelson said organised crime on the state's south coast would not go unchecked.

"In recent months we have arrested a number of people that we allege have been involved in violent assaults and other criminal activities," Det Insp Nelson said in a statement on Thursday.

