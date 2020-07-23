National

Sydney man denies choking, raping teen

By AAP Newswire

Matthew Goldman - AAP

A Sydney man has denied raping a teenage girl, choking her during consensual sex and pushing her down a flight of stairs.

Matthew Emmanuel Goldman is on trial in Sydney's Downing Centre District Court, where he is fighting five charges including two counts of rape.

The 20-year-old has pleaded not guilty to allegations he assaulted and sexually assaulted a high school student during four incidents from January to November in 2018.

The girl was aged between 16 and 17 at the time of the alleged incidents, while Goldman was aged between 17 and 18 .

During her opening address to the jury on Wednesday, crown prosecutor Georgia Turner said Goldman raped the girl on two separate occasions.

Defence barrister Anthony Bellanto QC argued the pair engaged in consensual sex and said there was "a denial of any mistreatment of this young lady".

The first alleged rape is said to have happened at the girl's suburban Sydney home in September 2018.

Ms Turner told the court Goldman pushed her onto her bed, pulled up her dress, tried to kiss her and asked for sex.

The Crown will allege that after she refused his advances, he raped her.

He is also alleged to have raped her in the back seat of his car after a party in South Coogee almost two months later.

Goldman has been charged with indecent assault, with the Crown alleging he pulled his penis out of his pants and forced the girl to touch it.

After the teenage girl became distressed and started crying, he is alleged to have then raped her in the back seat.

He is also facing one count of assault and one count of assault occasioning bodily harm.

He is accused of putting his hands around and squeezing her neck while having consensual sex at his Maroubra home and on another occasion, pushing her down a staircase, causing bruising.

The assaults are alleged to have happened between January and March 2018.

Mr Bellanto conceded there was some "light choking" during their sexual encounters but described it as "part and parcel" of their interactions.

"He denies any sexual impropriety in relation to the allegations against him and denies any mistreatment or assault of the complainant," Mr Bellanto said during his opening address.

The trial before Judge Penelope Hock continues.

