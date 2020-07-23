National

NT names Port Stephens a virus hotspot

By AAP Newswire

Jimmys Beach near Port Stephens. - AAP

1 of 1

The Northern Territory government has declared Port Stephens in NSW a coronavirus hotspot, imposing tight restrictions on anyone travelling from there to the Territory.

The measure requires anyone from the town, north of Newcastle, into mandatory supervised quarantine for two weeks.

"Anyone who arrives on our borders who has been in a hotspot within the last 14 days has two choices," Chief Minister Michael Gunner said on Thursday.

"Turn around and go home, or go into a supervised facility like Howard Springs for 14 days, and be charged $2500.

"I know that's bad news for other Australians, but it's what needs to happen to keep Territorians safe and that's my top priority."

The new declaration follows a cluster of COVID-19 cases in Port Stephens including some involving school children.

The NT previously named the whole of Victoria and the greater Sydney region coronavirus hotspots, but it is allowing free entry to the Territory for people coming from other parts of the country.

Latest articles

News

Mayor’s message

Unfortunately the second wave of Coronavirus infections are here. We feel for our fellow Victorians in Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire who are back in stage three restrictions and we hope they can stay safe and well. Above all, now is a time to be...

Simon Ruppert
News

Covid-19 precautions protect tradies and clients

While many industries have been decimated by COVID-19, Benalla’s builders and tradies, and their counterparts across the state, are struggling to meet demands. As a result of this the Victorian Building Authority (VBA) is urging people to take extr...

Simon Ruppert
News

Experts in arboriculture

North East Tree Services is a Benalla-based business owned and operated by local man Jason Stewart. Jason has been providing a professional service in all aspects of tree works since 2011 and has overseen significant growth in that time. With his...

Simon Ruppert

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic police officer positive for COVID-19

A Victorian police officer has tested positive to coronavirus, prompting 28 other staff to be put into isolation.

AAP Newswire
National

Bail for teacher accused of targeting kids

A Melbourne primary school teacher charged with child exploitation offences involving more than 70 children has been granted bail.

AAP Newswire
National

Victorians to wear masks, 363 virus cases

Victoria has recorded 363 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths taking the national toll to 122, prompting face masks to be mandatory.

AAP Newswire