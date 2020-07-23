National

Virus hits GST state payments by $12.8b

By AAP Newswire

States and territories are set to miss out on $12.8 billion in GST payments over the two years to mid-2021 due to the coronavirus impact on household spending and home buying.

The Morrison government's latest budget update released on Thursday noted a $5.2 billion drop in GST for 2019/20 and $7.6 billion in 2020/21.

But the bucket of money collected for the states and territories from the consumption tax is still expected to be just over $60 billion a year.

South Australian Treasurer Rob Lucas warned before the figures were released the expected downgrade would heavily impact state budgets.

"Now, hopefully between now and November, Victoria gets a hold on COVID-19 and hopefully the rest of Australia doesn't suffer a second wave," he said.

