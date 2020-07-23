National

Shareholders file Dreamworld class action

By AAP Newswire

The exterior of the Dreamworld theme park (file image)

Shareholders of the company that owns Dreamworld have gone to court to ask for compensation for losses resulting from the Thunder River Rapids Ride tragedy.

Ardent Leisure confirmed in a statement a shareholder class action has been served against it in connection with the Dreamworld tragedy in 2016.

Cindy Low, Kate Goodchild, her brother Luke Dorsett and his partner Roozi Araghi were killed when a water pump on the ride malfunctioned, causing water levels to fall dangerously low.

Three criminal charges were filed against Ardent Leisure this week, alleging a failure to comply with a health and safety duty that exposed an individual to a risk of death or serious injury. The maximum penalty for each breach is $1.5 million, or $4.5 million in total.

Separately, proceedings have been filed by legal firm Piper Alderman in the Federal Court on behalf of people who acquired Ardent shares between June 17, 2014 and October 25, 2016.

"The claim alleges Ardent misled investors about the safety measures and corporate governance standards in place at Dreamworld in the years preceding the accident causing Ardent's shares to trade at an artificially inflated price," Piper Alderman states on its website.

Ardent said it intends to vigorously defend the proceedings.

"Ardent strongly denies any contraventions as alleged and believes the proceedings to be without merit," its statement said.

