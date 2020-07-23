National

Budget forecasts rely on borders opening

By AAP Newswire

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg insists no decision has been made on opening Australia's borders despite budget forecasts relying on the international travel ban ending next year.

A key assumption of Thursday's economic outlook is that from January 1 to June 30 2021, travel restrictions are lifted with a two-week quarantine period for all arrivals.

"This leads to the resumption of arrivals by temporary and permanent migrants, but at lower levels overall than normal," the outlook says.

But Mr Frydenberg stressed Treasury's forecasts about travel restrictions were made in dynamic conditions.

"The assumptions are that it very gradually starts to come back, that quarantine is applied, that you start potentially bringing in international students," he told reporters in Canberra on Thursday.

"Of course the environment with respect to the coronavirus is very fluid. Decisions haven't been taken about the start date for that."

Australia banned all non-resident international arrivals on March 21, a key measure in preventing outbreaks of the disease.

