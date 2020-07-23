Trio in Brisbane court over fatal stabbing

A former soldier who died on a Queensland road two years ago sustained a 15cm deep stab wound, a court has heard.

Father-of-three Nathan Frazer died shortly after the stabbing attack at Murrumba Downs, north of Brisbane, on July 12, 2018.

Lee Matthew Hillier, 41, is charged with murdering Frazer, while Helen Mary Anderson and Charmaine Elizabeth Blessington are accused of being accessories after the murder.

Mr Frazer sustained one stab wound about 15cm deep and another about 4.5cm, Dr Christopher Day told a committal hearing in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday.

There were a total of 17 injuries on his body including a fractured rib likely caused by the knife used to stab him, Dr Day said.