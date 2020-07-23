National

NSW soccer club furious over sports grants

By AAP Newswire

SENATE QUESTION TIME - AAP

1 of 1

A NSW football club boss denied funds through the Morrison government's controversial sports grants scheme is furious at how his taxpayer money is spent.

Newcastle Olympic Football Club director Kosta Patsan was initially disappointed when the group's application was rejected, but that turned to anger when he realised the politics of the grants.

"We're still angry about it," he told a Senate inquiry on Thursday.

Mr Patsan said the club didn't miss out on a grant for its grandstand rebuild because the project wasn't worthy, but because Newcastle is a safe Labor seat.

"I expect you to spend my money better," he said.

The club has put its project on hold without money to rebuild its seats and change rooms.

The Newcastle grounds have been chosen as a training pitch for the women's 2023 football World Cup.

"Our fear here is that in three years time when we get women from all around the world coming to our ground to train, that they're going to see a bulldozed piece of land and we may have to put up a tent as dressing sheds."

An auditor-general's report criticised former sport minister Bridget McKenzie's office for using the scheme to funnel money into marginal seats at the 2019 election.

Nearly three-quarters of approved grants were not recommended by Sport Australia.

Senator McKenzie stepped down as sports minister after failing to declare potential conflicts of interest in relation to the scheme.

The auditor-general also raised questions over whether she was entitled to award the money.

Former deputy secretary of the finance department Stephen Bartos does not believe she was authorised.

"Ministers can't spend money unless the parliament has given them the authority to spend the money," he said.

Mr Bartos said while Senator McKenzie should have checked if she had authority, the public service was also at fault.

"They shouldn't do the bureaucratic equivalent of standing on the sidelines with their fingers in their ears whilst the minister walks into a minefield," he said.

Mr Bartos said given the minister's lack of authority, a court could find the grants were awarded invalidly, and the money ought be returned.

Latest articles

News

Young children the focus of new council plan

A six-year plan with the aim of improving learning, health and wellbeing for young children has been created by Greater Shepparton City Council. Best Start Early Years Plan 2020-2025 is targeted at children aged zero to six years and has five key...

James Bennett
News

Indigenous COVID-19 response success

Indigenous communities have seen much lower COVID-19 infection rates than non-indigenous communities, according to health experts across Australia. At a webinar hosted by the Australia Institute last month, 2003 Australian of the Year and...

John Lewis
News

Working for Victoria jobs boost

Five new jobs will be created in Shepparton and Mooroopna through Victorian Government funding aimed at supporting unemployed people through the coronavirus pandemic. The Brotherhood of St Laurence Work and Learning Centre in Mooroopna and the...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic police officer positive for COVID-19

A Victorian police officer has tested positive to coronavirus, prompting 28 other staff to be put into isolation.

AAP Newswire
National

Bail for teacher accused of targeting kids

A Melbourne primary school teacher charged with child exploitation offences involving more than 70 children has been granted bail.

AAP Newswire
National

Victorians to wear masks, 363 virus cases

Victoria has recorded 363 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths taking the national toll to 122, prompting face masks to be mandatory.

AAP Newswire