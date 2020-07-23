NSW soccer club furious over sports grants

A NSW football club boss denied funds through the Morrison government's controversial sports grants scheme is furious at how his taxpayer money is spent.

Newcastle Olympic Football Club director Kosta Patsan was initially disappointed when the group's application was rejected, but that turned to anger when he realised the politics of the grants.

"We're still angry about it," he told a Senate inquiry on Thursday.

Mr Patsan said the club didn't miss out on a grant for its grandstand rebuild because the project wasn't worthy, but because Newcastle is a safe Labor seat.

"I expect you to spend my money better," he said.

The club has put its project on hold without money to rebuild its seats and change rooms.

The Newcastle grounds have been chosen as a training pitch for the women's 2023 football World Cup.

"Our fear here is that in three years time when we get women from all around the world coming to our ground to train, that they're going to see a bulldozed piece of land and we may have to put up a tent as dressing sheds."

An auditor-general's report criticised former sport minister Bridget McKenzie's office for using the scheme to funnel money into marginal seats at the 2019 election.

Nearly three-quarters of approved grants were not recommended by Sport Australia.

Senator McKenzie stepped down as sports minister after failing to declare potential conflicts of interest in relation to the scheme.

The auditor-general also raised questions over whether she was entitled to award the money.

Former deputy secretary of the finance department Stephen Bartos does not believe she was authorised.

"Ministers can't spend money unless the parliament has given them the authority to spend the money," he said.

Mr Bartos said while Senator McKenzie should have checked if she had authority, the public service was also at fault.

"They shouldn't do the bureaucratic equivalent of standing on the sidelines with their fingers in their ears whilst the minister walks into a minefield," he said.

Mr Bartos said given the minister's lack of authority, a court could find the grants were awarded invalidly, and the money ought be returned.