Bail likely for accused Qld baby killer

By AAP Newswire

A Queensland father accused of killing his five-month-old son with a blow to the head is expected to be granted bail with strict conditions to stop more alleged acts of domestic violence.

Kozan Samuel Thomas Ware, 34, was charged with murder after Adrian Joshua Wommie Ware was found unresponsive in a Brisbane home in March 2017.

An autopsy revealed the boy suffered bleeding around his brain, a torn vein near his brainstem, damage to an optical nerve and a wound to his scalp.

Justice Peter Callaghan told the Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday he would release Ware once his lawyer and the prosecutor agreed on the proposed bail conditions.

These are expected to include reporting to police on a daily basis and wearing an electronic tracking device.

The hearing continues.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

