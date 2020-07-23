National

Accused Qld baby killer granted bail

By AAP Newswire

A Queensland father accused of killing his five-month-old son with a blow to the head has been granted bail with strict conditions.

Kozan Samuel Thomas Ware, 34, was charged with murder after Adrian Joshua Wommie Ware was found unresponsive in a Brisbane home in March 2017.

An autopsy revealed the boy suffered bleeding around his brain, a torn vein near his brainstem, damage to an optical nerve and a wound to his scalp.

Justice Peter Callaghan told the Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday he would release Ware with strict bail conditions.

These include living at an address known to the court, an 8pm curfew, reporting to police every day and wearing an electronic tracking device.

Ware was also ordered to refrain from contacting witnesses and two women known to him. He is also not allowed to use alcohol or illegal drugs.

Prosecutor Caroline Marco previously told the court Adrian's injury was probably caused by deliberate blunt force trauma and or shaking.

But Ware's lawyer, Deborah Holliday, says there was nothing in the post-mortem that determined why the child stopped breathing and sudden infant death syndrome could not be ruled out.

She said it was also possible Adrian's injury may have been from a fall off his bed.

Ware will be released to reappear in the same court on August 28.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

