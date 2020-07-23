National

Virus drives net debt to a record $677.1b

By AAP Newswire

Australia's net debt will soar to a record $677.1 billion at the end of this financial year as the nation grapples with the cost of the coronavirus recession.

Net debt was estimated to be $488.2 billion or 24.6 per cent of GDP at the end of 2019/20, with the figure to rise to 35.7 of GDP in 2020/21.

"Despite our increased debt levels, they remain lower than what many comparable nations went into this crisis with," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told reporters in Canberra on Thursday.

