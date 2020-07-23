National

Qld doctor fined for COVID-19 hotspot lie

By AAP Newswire

A Queensland doctor was among those fined thousands of dollars for giving false information when entering the state from a COVID-19 hotspot.

The 38-year-old Rockhampton man returned from a hotspot in Victoria on July 12, when police allege he made a false declaration to enter the state.

Officers turned up at his door a day later, fining him $4003 and immediately taking him to guarded quarantine.

But the doctor says he didn't lie on his declaration and thought he was exempt as an essential worker.

Health Minister Steven Miles isn't buying his story.

"It's really disappointing, frankly, to have a medical leader lie to us in order to get around these COVID restrictions," he told reporters on Thursday.

"This isn't good enough from anyone, let alone a health professional, someone who should know the risks, someone who should know better."

There were no new cases of the virus in Queensland on Thursday, with just three active cases remaining in the state.

Meanwhile, NSW is grappling to bring a number of small outbreaks under control as the number of new cases in Victoria continues to grow at a record pace.

