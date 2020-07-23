National

Prison officer in trouble over second job

By AAP Newswire

A person is seen in a hotel room at Melbourne's Crown Promenade Hotel. - AAP

1 of 1

A Victorian prison officer is facing disciplinary action after working a second job as a security guard in the state's bungled hotel quarantine program.

G4S, which operates Port Phillip Prison, confirmed to AAP on Thursday an employee had done shifts with a security firm in Melbourne.

"In recent days, we have received information relating to an employee who, in early April, undertook secondary employment with a security firm without our knowledge," a spokeswoman said.

"The staff member concluded this contract work in late April. The matter is now the subject of internal disciplinary processes."

No staff or prisoners at Port Phillip Prison have tested positive to COVID-19 to date.

G4S has "rigorous health procedures" across its facilities and operations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The revelation about the guard comes after more cases emerged in the Victorian prison system.

Corrections Victoria confirmed on Wednesday a prisoner who was in protective quarantine at the Metropolitan Remand Centre returned a positive result after being tested on Monday.

That case followed a Ravenhall Correctional Centre staff member testing positive, which sent that prison and five others into lockdown.

Hopkins Correctional Centre, Langi Kal Kal, Barwon Prison, Fulham and Loddon prisons are the other facilities.

Another inmate at the Metropolitan Remand Centre also tested positive last Friday.

Meanwhile, an inquiry began on Monday into Victoria's botched coronavirus hotel quarantine program, which has sparked a second wave of infections in the state.

Management of the hotel quarantine program is now being organised by Corrections Victoria and Victoria police.

Latest articles

Sport

GCJFL returns for their 2020 season

THE GOULBURN Campaspe Junior Football League will begin its season this weekend. But Moama won’t be a part of it. The Magpies have been forced to put a hold on football in both the GCJFL and the Shepparton District Junior Football League for the...

Andrew Johnston
Sport

A historic day for Echuca United

ECHUCA United Football Netball Club has written another chapter into its already rich history. On Sunday, the Eagles youth girls team took flight for the first time as the Shepparton District Junior Football League finally got underway. At several...

Brayden May
Sport

John Forbes legend continues to grow

RELATIONSHIPS have always played a big part in John Forbes’ life — on and off the job. Although he didn’t actually have a job, he had a lifestyle. And without all the people he met along the way he wouldn’t have all the...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic police officer positive for COVID-19

A Victorian police officer has tested positive to coronavirus, prompting 28 other staff to be put into isolation.

AAP Newswire
National

Bail for teacher accused of targeting kids

A Melbourne primary school teacher charged with child exploitation offences involving more than 70 children has been granted bail.

AAP Newswire
National

Victorians to wear masks, 363 virus cases

Victoria has recorded 363 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths taking the national toll to 122, prompting face masks to be mandatory.

AAP Newswire