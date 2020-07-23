National

Live cattle ban to cost taxpayers millions

By AAP Newswire

Live cattle export-linked industries are expected to get hundreds of millions in compensation for a 2011 temporary ban on the trade.

Farmers have applauded the federal government's decision to abandon appealing a Federal Court ruling that found the six-month stop on the industry was invalid.

Last month, $3 million in damages was awarded to the Northern Territory cattle company leading the class action.

The decision not to appeal opens the door for other farmers, businesses and workers hurt by the Gillard government's ban to get a taxpayer-funded payout.

Cattle producers were originally seeking $600 million.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud expects the final figure to be in the hundreds of millions.

"We are righting a wrong of a minister that made a disgraceful decision that destroyed the livelihoods and sometime the lives of many Australians in northern Australia," he told 2GB radio on Thursday.

Nationals senator Matt Canavan said the ban put many related industries out of work including truck drivers, fencing contractors, helicopter musterers and feed suppliers.

"It was a whole ecosystem shut down and caused massive devastation," he told Sky News.

"There are all types of those businesses involved in this class action so it's going to be a complicated process to work out what is owed to them."

Farming lobby boss Fiona Simson said the government had signalled its appreciation of the pain and injustice inflicted on northern Australia.

"It sends a clear message, that such reckless and ultimately, illegal actions by any government, can never be allowed to happen again," she said.

Senator Canavan said the court ruling would give protection to mining, agriculture and farming that governments couldn't shut down industries overnight.

Attorney-General Christian Porter opted not to appeal despite disagreeing with some aspects of the ruling.

"While the decision raises some important issues of legal principle, they are far outweighed by the very real pain and hurt that the live export ban inflicted on our cattle industry," he said.

The court found then agriculture minister Joe Ludwig acted recklessly and committed misfeasance in public office when he banned farmers from exporting live cattle to Indonesia for six months.

The ban followed an ABC investigation that exposed cruelty to Australian cattle.

