COVID-19 closes Sydney aged care facility

An aged care facility in Sydney's inner west has been closed to visitors after a staff member tested positive to COVID-19.

NSW Health began testing all staff and residents at Ashfield Baptist Homes on Wednesday and the aged care facility is expected to remain closed until July 31 pending test results.

The staff member dined at Thai Rock at Wetherill Park on July 12.

The restaurant has been associated with an outbreak of 37 confirmed cases in NSW.

"The risk to other staff and residents is considered to be very low as the staff member wore masks, gloves and gowns when working with residents and did not work while symptomatic," a NSW Health spokeswoman said in a statement on Wednesday.

An Ashfield Baptist Homes spokeswoman confirmed the staff member worked three shifts after visiting the restaurant and that families are able to arrange access to their loved ones "on a case by case compassionate basis."

"The staff member and the residents and staff who they have been in contact with have been self-isolating and receiving additional supports," the spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

"We appreciate this is an extremely difficult and worrying situation for all concerned in particular the residents themselves, staff and families."

The state recorded 16 new cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday including one in hotel quarantine, three linked to the Crossroads Hotel in Casula and 11 associated with the Thai Rock restaurant.

The total number of cases linked to the Crossroads Hotel cluster has now reached 53.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian implored residents to avoid crowds and limit non-essential travel over the weekend and next few weeks.

She also said businesses are on notice as a new suite of COVID-19 measures come into place on Friday.

"The next few weeks are the most critical in NSW since the lockdown earlier in March and April," she told reporters on Wednesday.