COVID-19 closes NSW aged care, schools

An aged care facility in Sydney's inner west has been closed to visitors after a staff member tested positive to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, two NSW Hunter schools and a childcare centre have been closed for deep cleaning and contact tracing.

NSW Health began testing all staff and residents at Ashfield Baptist Homes on Wednesday and the aged care facility is expected to remain closed until at least July 31.

The staff member dined at Thai Rock Restaurant at Wetherill Park - a cluster associated to date with 37 COVID-19 cases - on July 12.

"The risk to other staff and residents is considered to be very low as the staff member wore masks, gloves and gowns when working with residents and did not work while symptomatic," a NSW Health spokeswoman said in a statement on Wednesday.

An Ashfield Baptist Homes spokeswoman confirmed the staff member worked three shifts after visiting the restaurant and residents' families were able to arrange access to loved ones "on a case by case compassionate basis."

"The staff member and the residents and staff who they have been in contact with have been self-isolating and receiving additional supports," the spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

In the NSW Hunter, Tomaree Public School and Tomaree High School and Goodstart childcare centre at Anna Bay will all be closed for contact tracing and deep cleaning after three new COVID-19 cases in the area were linked to a 60-year-old man.

"I understand all three new cases are connected with our first case, the 60-year-old man who was in contact with a visitor from Sydney," Port Stephens state MP Kate Washington said on her Facebook page.

The state recorded 16 new cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday including one in hotel quarantine, three linked to the Crossroads Hotel in Casula and 11 associated with the Thai Rock restaurant.

The total number of cases linked to the Crossroads Hotel cluster has now reached 53.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian implored residents to avoid crowds and limit non-essential travel over the weekend and next few weeks but said mask use in public would not yet be mandated.

She also said businesses are on notice as a new suite of COVID-19 measures come into place from Friday.

"The next few weeks are the most critical in NSW since the lockdown earlier in March and April," Ms Berejiklian told reporters on Wednesday.

Australian Medical Association NSW president Dr Danielle McMullen said the next two weeks would be pivotal in NSW's attempts to halt the virus' spread.

"Everyone is feeling the fatigue from this pandemic, but we've got to keep our guard up," Dr McMullen said in a statement on Thursday.