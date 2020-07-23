National

COVID-19 closes NSW aged care, schools

By AAP Newswire

Elderly stock - AAP

1 of 1

An aged care facility in Sydney's inner west has been closed to visitors after a staff member tested positive to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, two NSW Hunter schools and a childcare centre have been closed for deep cleaning and contact tracing.

NSW Health began testing all staff and residents at Ashfield Baptist Homes on Wednesday and the aged care facility is expected to remain closed until at least July 31.

The staff member dined at Thai Rock Restaurant at Wetherill Park - a cluster associated to date with 37 COVID-19 cases - on July 12.

"The risk to other staff and residents is considered to be very low as the staff member wore masks, gloves and gowns when working with residents and did not work while symptomatic," a NSW Health spokeswoman said in a statement on Wednesday.

An Ashfield Baptist Homes spokeswoman confirmed the staff member worked three shifts after visiting the restaurant and residents' families were able to arrange access to loved ones "on a case by case compassionate basis."

"The staff member and the residents and staff who they have been in contact with have been self-isolating and receiving additional supports," the spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

In the NSW Hunter, Tomaree Public School and Tomaree High School and Goodstart childcare centre at Anna Bay will all be closed for contact tracing and deep cleaning after three new COVID-19 cases in the area were linked to a 60-year-old man.

"I understand all three new cases are connected with our first case, the 60-year-old man who was in contact with a visitor from Sydney," Port Stephens state MP Kate Washington said on her Facebook page.

The state recorded 16 new cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday including one in hotel quarantine, three linked to the Crossroads Hotel in Casula and 11 associated with the Thai Rock restaurant.

The total number of cases linked to the Crossroads Hotel cluster has now reached 53.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian implored residents to avoid crowds and limit non-essential travel over the weekend and next few weeks but said mask use in public would not yet be mandated.

She also said businesses are on notice as a new suite of COVID-19 measures come into place from Friday.

"The next few weeks are the most critical in NSW since the lockdown earlier in March and April," Ms Berejiklian told reporters on Wednesday.

Australian Medical Association NSW president Dr Danielle McMullen said the next two weeks would be pivotal in NSW's attempts to halt the virus' spread.

"Everyone is feeling the fatigue from this pandemic, but we've got to keep our guard up," Dr McMullen said in a statement on Thursday.

Latest articles

News

Indigenous COVID-19 response success

Indigenous communities have seen much lower COVID-19 infection rates than non-indigenous communities, according to health experts across Australia. At a webinar hosted by the Australia Institute last month, 2003 Australian of the Year and...

John Lewis
News

Boulevard Estate residents fed up with “foul odour”

Irate residents say it stinks to live in Shepparton’s Boulevard Estate where they have been plagued by a “foul odour” which may have been permeating the area for as many as 20 years despite persistent calls for Goulburn Valley Water to fix it...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Mooroopna historian remembers train station blaze two years on

Barry Campbell clearly remembers watching the ruins of the former Mooroopna Railway Station smoulder just a few hours after the building burnt down in suspicious circumstances in 2018. The 138-year-old building held a special place in the history in...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic police officer positive for COVID-19

A Victorian police officer has tested positive to coronavirus, prompting 28 other staff to be put into isolation.

AAP Newswire
National

Bail for teacher accused of targeting kids

A Melbourne primary school teacher charged with child exploitation offences involving more than 70 children has been granted bail.

AAP Newswire
National

Victorians to wear masks, 363 virus cases

Victoria has recorded 363 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths taking the national toll to 122, prompting face masks to be mandatory.

AAP Newswire