Vic lockdown will wipe $3.3b from economy

By AAP Newswire

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg - AAP

The Morrison government is expected to reveal an "eye-watering" budget deficit and debt bill after tagging tens of billions of dollars for measures to support the economy through the coronavirus pandemic.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will lay out the current state of affairs in an economic and fiscal update on Thursday that will include budget estimates and key economic forecasts for the 2019/20 and 2020/21 financial years.

But he's not expected to announce any new policy measures, with the government keen to emphasise Thursday's update is no mini-budget.

A full set of economic and fiscal data for the four-year forward estimates won't be revealed until the delayed 2020/21 budget is released on October 6. It was initially due in May, in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann said that by October, the government would also be in a position to detail the 10-year, medium-term outlook as well.

"The economic and fiscal outlook remains highly uncertain given what is continuing to occur globally and in some parts of Australia," he said.

The update is expected to show Victoria's six-week lockdown to contain the second wave of coronavirus infections will gouge $3.3 billion from gross domestic product growth in the September quarter.

The government has spent or planned $164 billion of coronavirus support, notably the $86 billion JobKeeper wage subsidy and $17 billion JobSeeker supplement.

At the same time, its revenues have plummeted.

Company tax is forecast to drop by a seventh, or $25 billion, over the two financial years.

Economists are predicting Mr Frydenberg will announce a budget deficit for 2020/21 of between $230 billion and $240 billion.

The Australian reported on Thursday the deficit for this financial year could be closer to $190 billion, on top of a 2019/20 deficit of around $90 billion.

The government's gross debt is tipped to come in at a massive $850 billion.

Unemployment is now tipped to peak at eight per cent this year, although that's better than forecasts made earlier in the pandemic.

Treasury says the supports put in place have saved 700,000 jobs and lowered the forecast peak unemployment rate by five percentage points.

Since March, there have been record falls in key indicators of business investment, household consumption, the labour market and trade.

Mr Frydenberg said the "eye-watering" budget numbers will reflect the harsh reality of the impact of the coronavirus on the economy.

"Our announced measures, together with large declines in taxation receipts, has seen a hit to the bottom line, but this has been necessary in order to cushions the blow for millions of Australians, and to keep businesses in business and keep Australians in jobs," he said.

But he noted the main budget impacts had been quarantined to the two financial years of 2019/20 and 2020/21.

"We carefully designed our economic support measures to ensure we maintained the structural integrity of the budget," he said.

