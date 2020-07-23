Qld debt to soar beyond $100bn amid virus

Government debt in Queensland will blow past the $100 billion mark by this time next year as the coronavirus takes its toll on budgets everywhere.

The staggering figure takes in an estimated $59.4 billion in general government sector gross debt, plus a $43.1 billion tally held by state-owned corporations.

A budget deficit of $5.9 billion in the last financial year will soar to an estimated $8.5 billion by the end of June next year, Treasurer Cameron Dick revealed on Thursday.

He has pinned that on COVID-19 which has shattered economies across the globe, forced people out of work and left governments scrambling to pick up the pieces.

The only alternative, Mr Dick says, would be to enforce massive cuts that would lead to even more people without a job.

"The last thing our economy needs is to be throttled by austerity measures," he said.

"Austerity would mean winding back job creation initiatives.

"Austerity would mean creating a cycle of generational unemployment, instead of creating catalytic infrastructure."

The government wants to return the budget to balance over the forward estimates, but Mr Dick says being precise is problematic in a time of such economic uncertainty.

Shadow treasurer Tim Mander says now is the time to rein in wasteful spending.

"The Labor government needs to stick to its fiscal principles, which it has all but abandoned, to secure our economic future," he said.

Meanwhile, Queensland has added another Sydney suburb to its list of COVID-19 hotspots, shutting its borders to anyone from Fairfield along with those from Liverpool, Campbelltown and the state of Victoria.

It comes after 46 diagnoses of the disease were confirmed in connection to an outbreak at the Thai Rock restaurant in Fairfield.

From Monday, anyone travelling to Queensland who has been in Fairfield in the previous 14 days will be directed to hotel quarantine for 14 days at their own expense.

A Queensland doctor has also been fined thousands of dollars for giving false information when entering the state from a COVID-19 hotspot.

The 38-year-old Rockhampton man returned from a hotspot in Victoria on July 12, when police allege he made a false declaration to enter the state.

He says he didn't lie on his declaration and thought he was exempt as an essential worker, but Health Minister Steven Miles isn't buying his story.

"It's really disappointing, frankly, to have a medical leader lie to us in order to get around these COVID restrictions," he told reporters on Thursday.

"This isn't good enough from anyone, let alone a health professional, someone who should know the risks, someone who should know better."

There were no new cases of the virus in Queensland on Thursday, with just three active cases remaining in the state.