Qld clubbers ‘failing to keep distance’

Nightclubs have been put on notice and warned to follow COVID safety plans with police also concerned about partygoers not taking the pandemic seriously.

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said the majority of nightclub owners were doing their best and falling into line with measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

However, he's just as concerned with clubbers flouting social distancing advice and failing to respect how potent and contagious the virus is.

"We are coming into another weekend and we are looking at nightclubs ... and after last weekend we saw improved compliances from the businesses," he said.

"Whilst many of the venues are trying to do the right thing patrons still aren't getting it.

"We are still seeing large numbers of people gathering, still seeing people not taking it seriously ... social distancing is with us and for some time yet."

While nightclubs still need to improve, he said the state had a perfect record with no one absconding from hotel quarantine.

However, there are 185 people being sought for deserting their self-isolation abode.

"We've had no failure in our quarantine processes in domestic or international mandatory (hotel) quarantine processes," he told reporters.

Australia's peak medical body says Queenslanders should consider wearing face masks in public even though the state's rate of COVID-19 infection is almost at a standstill.

There are just three active cases across the state with one new positive test overnight on Wednesday, where the virus was acquired overseas.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the person was in hotel quarantine and "not considered a risk to the public" while also revealing her NSW counterpart had declined a request to move border checkpoints south.

Ms Palaszczuk wanted the border moved to the Tweed River to resolve traffic congestion in Tweed Heads and Coolangatta where locals have been blocked in their driveways.

She wrote to NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Monday asking for the border checkpoints to be positioned along the Tweed River in NSW.

"That has been met with a 'no' response, in terms of not at all inclined to do that," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"I've tried. All I wanted to do was make it easier for those border communities.

"I do appreciate she does have other issues to deal with."

