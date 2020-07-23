People urged to maintain virus vigilance

Victoria's spiralling coronavirus crisis has prompted dire warnings from senior health figures urging Australians to remain vigilant against the deadly disease.

There were 502 cases reported across the country on Wednesday, including 484 in Victoria.

Australia's death toll is now at 128 after two more people died.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt pledged to give the Victorian government any support it needed to counter rising infections.

"I'm focused by those numbers, completely focused, and obviously concerned because they represent people's lives," he told Sky News on Thursday.

"They represent the fact there are individuals who will be ill in hospital, in ICU, on ventilation and some who will sadly lose their battle."

Almost 90 per cent of the 3810 people who caught the disease in Victoria over the past two weeks did not self-isolate in the period between feeling sick and getting tested.

More than half didn't stay at home while waiting for their results.

"If you are being tested, you do have to isolate. If you are ill and showing symptoms, please stay away from work," Mr Hunt said.

"These are the critical things that will protect us."

The Victorian government is considering what further restrictions may need to be imposed to stop the virus spreading.

Australian Medical Association president Tony Bartone said it would be a disaster if the lockdown needed to continue until Christmas.

"Clearly we need a circuit breaker," he told the Nine Network.

"We need all Melburninans to understand this is serious and this is really now about everyone doing the right thing."

Dr Bartone called on federal and state leaders to drive home how serious the situation had become.

He said outbreaks in aged care homes were "just a heartbeat away from a calamity".

Face masks or coverings are now compulsory in greater Melbourne and Mitchell Shire because of high levels of community transmission.

Mr Hunt said fixing "catastrophic" problems in hotel quarantine and boosting contact tracing were critical for Victoria.

Coronavirus continues to batter the economy with Melbourne's second lockdown stripping $3.3 billion from the national economy.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will reveal the budget is headed for the biggest deficit since World War II, in Thursday's economic update.

"You're going to see eye-watering numbers around debt and deficit, numbers that Australians have never seen before," he said.