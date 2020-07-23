Authorities urge vigilance against virus

Authorities are reminding Australians to remain vigilant over coronavirus after the nation marked a record number of new cases for a single day.

There were 502 cases reported across the country on Wednesday, up from the previous record of 469 on March 28.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd said the numbers were very significant.

"They provide a stark reminder that we must all be playing our part in stopping the spread of COVID-19," he told reporters in Canberra.

Less than six weeks ago there were only two new cases reported in a day.

"This shows how quickly outbreaks can occur and spread," Professor Kidd said.

"This virus is highly contagious and as we have seen from the continuing rise in infections and the rising number of people being hospitalised and dying, we must all remain vigilant, we must not let our guard down."

Authorities are pleading with people to heed warnings to stay at home if they have any flu-like symptoms and while waiting for test results.

It comes as Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg prepares on Thursday to reveal the cost of the coronavirus when he hands down the economic and fiscal update.

"You're going to see eye-watering numbers around debt and deficit, numbers that Australians have never seen before," he said.

Victoria's reintroduction of restrictions alone has stripped $3.3 billion from the national economy.

Thursday also marks the start of face masks becoming mandatory in greater Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire to the city's north.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has stopped short of making face coverings mandatory but she's urging people to avoid non-essential travel and exercise extreme caution.

Australia's death toll has risen to 128 after two more people died in Victoria.

The state recorded 484 new cases on Wednesday, its highest daily figure since the pandemic began.

There were also 16 cases in NSW and one each in Queensland and South Australia.

Almost 90 per cent of the 3810 people to contract the disease in the past two weeks did not self-isolate in the period between feeling sick and getting tested.

More than half didn't isolate while waiting for their results.

Over the past week, 98.8 per cent of all new coronavirus cases in Australia have been locally acquired.