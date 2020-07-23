Australia records five more virus deaths

Australia has recorded another five coronavirus deaths and suffered its worst economic hit since World War II.

A man in his 50s is among the latest casualties after Victoria records 403 new cases.

Australia's death toll now stands at 133.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg revealed the economic cost of the public health crisis in a special budget update on Thursday.

The country has plunged more than $850 billion into debt and will be $184.5 billion in deficit by the end of this financial year.

The unemployment rate is expected to peak at 9.25 per cent.

"We can see the mountain ahead and Australia begins the climb," Mr Frydenberg told reporters in Canberra.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced $300 support payments for anyone tested for coronavirus while they await the results, if they aren't entitled to paid sick leave.

Almost 90 per cent of people who caught the disease in Victoria over the past two weeks did not self-isolate in between feeling sick and getting tested.

More than half didn't stay at home while waiting for their results.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt stressed the critical need of self-isolation.

"If you are being tested, you do have to isolate. If you are ill and showing symptoms, please stay away from work," Mr Hunt said.

"These are the critical things that will protect us."

Mr Hunt said the Victorian government will get all the support it needs to counter rising infections.

"I'm focused by those numbers, completely focused, and obviously concerned because they represent people's lives," he said.

"They represent the fact there are individuals who will be ill in hospital, in ICU, on ventilation and some who will sadly lose their battle."

The Victorian government is considering what further restrictions may need to be imposed to stop the virus spreading.

Australian Medical Association president Tony Bartone said it would be a disaster if the lockdown needed to continue until Christmas.

"Clearly we need a circuit breaker," he told the Nine Network.

"We need all Melburnians to understand this is serious and this is really now about everyone doing the right thing."

Dr Bartone called on federal and state leaders to drive home how serious the situation had become.

He said outbreaks in aged care homes were "just a heartbeat away from a calamity".

Face masks or coverings are now compulsory in greater Melbourne and Mitchell Shire because of high levels of community transmission.

Mr Hunt said fixing "catastrophic" problems in hotel quarantine and boosting contact tracing were critical for Victoria.

Coronavirus continues to batter the economy, with Melbourne's second lockdown stripping $3.3 billion from the national economy.