Rayney’s second defamation trial wraps up

The lawyer for a forensic investigator being sued for defamation by former prominent Perth barrister Lloyd Rayney has described the key witness as an attention seeker with an axe to grind.

Mr Rayney is suing Mark Reynolds over comments made in front of up to 120 people at a June 2014 forum - about two years after he was cleared of murdering his estranged wife, Corryn Rayney.

Sandra Toby testified in the WA Supreme Court that she was furious when Dr Reynolds said: "I was the chief supervising officer on the case and there's no need for a cold case review. The offender was identified."

Ms Toby later approached Dr Reynolds and he reiterated his comments, then allegedly shouted: "I would stake my kids' lives on it."

Mr Rayney said when he learnt about the public comments it struck him "like a hammer" and he was shocked.

He was still awaiting a phone interception trial at the time and said he was concerned a jury would be prejudiced.

In his closing address on Wednesday, Mr Rayney's lawyer Martin Bennett said his client had lost his wife in the "most hideous" circumstances, then Dr Reynolds had "proclaimed him to be a murderer who got away with it".

Mr Bennett submitted that the testimonies of Ms Toby, her friend forensic palynologist Lynette Milne, and Mr Rayney should be accepted.

The fact that Ms Toby could not identify the people around her who might have heard her exchange with Dr Reynolds counted for nothing, Mr Bennett argued.

He said she spoke with Dr Milne immediately and prepared notes soon after.

Dr Milne was open and frank during her testimony, and corroborated Ms Toby's evidence, Mr Bennett said.

Mr Rayney had not argued or tried to evade questions, he added.

Mr Bennett also noted Dr Reynolds had not taken the stand to testify and open himself up to being cross-examined.

In his closing address, Dr Reynolds' lawyer Hugh Selby said his client never said Mr Rayney was a murderer, or that he got away with it.

"Nothing was said along the lines of 'I was in charge of forensics and I know that Rayney did it'," he said.

Mr Selby said public discussion about Ms Rayney's death was not off limits.

"There are no defamatory imputations ... that arise from what Dr Reynolds said," he argued.

"There is no aggravation arising from any conduct by Mark Reynolds."

Mr Selby said it was a sad fact that acquittal did not equal innocence in terms of Mr Rayney's reputation.

He also said Ms Toby had an axe to grind and should be dismissed as attention seeking.

Justice Jenni Hill has reserved her decision.

In 2012, Mr Rayney was acquitted of murdering his Supreme Court registrar wife, who was found buried in a shallow grave at Kings Park.

An appeal was dismissed the following year and the phone interception case thrown out in 2015.

Mr Rayney was awarded a $2.6 million payout for being defamed by police when he was named the "prime" and "only" suspect in the murder in 2007.

In April, he was struck off as a lawyer after he was found to have secretly recorded his wife's conversations and gave false evidence about it in court.

The murder of the mother-of-two remains unsolved.