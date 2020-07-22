Procedure failures in Tas chopper tragedy

An investigation into a helicopter crash at Hobart Airport that killed an experienced instructor has found procedures in the aircraft's flight manual were not properly followed.

Chief flying instructor at Rotorlift, Roger Corbin, was training a commercial pilot in an emergency landing procedure when the AS350 Squirrel helicopter plummeted to the ground on November 7, 2017.

The pair were simulating a hydraulics failure when they lost control in a crosswind, according to a report released on Wednesday by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.

To maintain control during the procedure, a shallow approach should be made into wind and the helicopter should not enter a hover, the AS350 flight manual stipulates.

"On this occasion, the aircraft approached crosswind and came to a high hover without hydraulic assistance," the report said.

"Consequently, the helicopter was rendered uncontrollable."

It was found Mr Corbin and the pilot being instructed, who survived but suffered serious injuries, did not conduct a pre-flight brief to develop a shared understanding of the training procedure.

"This may have led to confusion over aircraft control and delayed restoration of the hydraulic system," the report said.

The hydraulic system was restored too late to recover control of the helicopter but the reason for that could not be determined, the report noted.

The report said an intermittent fault in the hydraulic cut-off switch may have delayed restoration of the hydraulics.

Mr Corbin, who was 57, had 30 years' experience flying helicopters and in 2007 won the National Search and Rescue Award for his work in hundreds of missions.

Rotorlift has changed some of its protocols since the crash, including hiring a regulator-approved safety manager and updating its training manual with stricter controls on performing AS350 sequences.

As part of its probe, the ATSB reviewed 34 investigations of accidents involving hydraulic systems in the same type of helicopter.

It found that even very experienced pilots often suffered rapid, catastrophic loss of control.