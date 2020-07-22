Man jailed for raping Melbourne sex worker

A "brutish" rapist who ignored a Melbourne sex worker's pleas to stop and then refused to leave because the booking wasn't over has been jailed for six years.

Ranvir Singh was found guilty of raping the woman twice at a Collingwood brothel in February 2018.

"You ignored her repeated requests to stop. You ignored her physical resistance in the face of that resistance, you asserted your power and physical strength over her," Victorian County Court Judge George Georgiou said.

The sex was initially consensual, but that changed when then 24-year-old Singh became "rough", bit and pinned the woman to the bed.

"Stop. You are hurting me," she told him.

"I can't take it anymore. You're hurting me."

Instead Singh ignored her pleas and held her down on the bed, pinning her arms during the rape.

"It's fine. You can take it," the then 24-year-old said.

After the attacks, Singh told his victim to get back in the bed because "the booking wasn't over", but she escaped the room and went to her manager.

The woman was haunted by the rapes, left with chronic post-traumatic stress disorder and "stripped of her will to live".

"It feels as though I am the one being punished, being judged and excluded from society, silenced into submission," she previously told the court.

"Whatever discomfort you may feel will never come close to resembling the cruelty I have experienced first hand," the woman told her attacker.

She said she was left an "empty husk" after the assaults.

The judge said the rapes "clearly humiliated and degraded her"

"It frightened her, it rendered her powerless and caused her significant pain," Judge Georgiou said.

Singh felt a sense of entitlement because he paid for sexual services, the court was told.

"Your brutish behaviour and words to the victim at the time you were raping her are consistent with that explanation," he said.

Singh has continued to deny he did anything wrong and told a mental health professional he blamed police for his conviction.

The 26-year-old from India was jailed for six years and must serve at least three years and eight months behind bars before he is eligible for parole.

He faces deportation after he serves his sentence.