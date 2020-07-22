Killer builder won’t get murder probe docs

A convicted murderer who claims the lead detective on his case intimidated him won't get access to a wide range of documents he says will help his case.

Sydney builder Elefterios "Terry" Fantakis is seven years into a 24-year jail sentence for murdering his neighbour Elisha "Sam" Karmas in 2011.

Mr Karmas's remains have never been found, despite a judge in 2018 concluding the 52-year-old's body was concealed somewhere in the Georges River catchment.

Meanwhile, Fantakis is still battling charges that he twice intimidated Detective Sergeant Roxane McGee during the two-year police investigation she led into Mr Karmas's murder.

He claims the charges, laid in 2013 and still before the courts for legal reasons, were instituted for collateral purposes and that, in fact, the detective intimidated him.

The day before Fantakis was charged with intimidation, a court allowed him access to a document which he says shows police didn't follow correct procedures when applying for two search warrants.

To defend the intimidation charges and undermine the detective's credibility as an alleged victim, the killer applied to access every crime scene warrant, every property seizure receipt and dozens of other documents related to the 26-month murder investigation.

But police won't have to send him anything.

The NSW Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected Fantakis's bid to overturn a magistrate's earlier decision to set aside the subpoena.

A hearing for the two intimidation charges will resume on Monday at Central Local Court.