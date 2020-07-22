National

Killer builder won’t get murder probe docs

By AAP Newswire

Sam Karmas - AAP

1 of 1

A convicted murderer who claims the lead detective on his case intimidated him won't get access to a wide range of documents he says will help his case.

Sydney builder Elefterios "Terry" Fantakis is seven years into a 24-year jail sentence for murdering his neighbour Elisha "Sam" Karmas in 2011.

Mr Karmas's remains have never been found, despite a judge in 2018 concluding the 52-year-old's body was concealed somewhere in the Georges River catchment.

Meanwhile, Fantakis is still battling charges that he twice intimidated Detective Sergeant Roxane McGee during the two-year police investigation she led into Mr Karmas's murder.

He claims the charges, laid in 2013 and still before the courts for legal reasons, were instituted for collateral purposes and that, in fact, the detective intimidated him.

The day before Fantakis was charged with intimidation, a court allowed him access to a document which he says shows police didn't follow correct procedures when applying for two search warrants.

To defend the intimidation charges and undermine the detective's credibility as an alleged victim, the killer applied to access every crime scene warrant, every property seizure receipt and dozens of other documents related to the 26-month murder investigation.

But police won't have to send him anything.

The NSW Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected Fantakis's bid to overturn a magistrate's earlier decision to set aside the subpoena.

A hearing for the two intimidation charges will resume on Monday at Central Local Court.

Latest articles

World

Undetected Korean cases very high: study

A study using a small sample says the undiagnosed number of virus infections in South Korea’s coronavirus epicentre, Daegu, could be as much as 27 times higher.

AAP Newswire
World

Global coronavirus cases exceed 15 million

Global coronavirus cases now exceed 15 million, with 616,000 deaths, as countries are torn between reopening economies and shielding citizens from the illness.

AAP Newswire
World

Twitter cracks down on conspiracists QAnon

Twitter is cracking down on accounts and content linked to the QAnon conspiracy theory, which is popular with US President Donald Trump and his supporters.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic police officer positive for COVID-19

A Victorian police officer has tested positive to coronavirus, prompting 28 other staff to be put into isolation.

AAP Newswire
National

Bail for teacher accused of targeting kids

A Melbourne primary school teacher charged with child exploitation offences involving more than 70 children has been granted bail.

AAP Newswire
National

Victorians to wear masks, 363 virus cases

Victoria has recorded 363 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths taking the national toll to 122, prompting face masks to be mandatory.

AAP Newswire