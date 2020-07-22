National

Labor has win on parliament working group

By AAP Newswire

Federal parliament's two key officers have agreed to form a working group to discuss ways to ensure members and senators can sit in a COVID-safe way.

The Labor opposition has expressed concerns that the cancellation of a fortnight of parliamentary sittings in early August could lead to further cancellations and reduce government accountability.

The government says the cancellation was based on medical advice.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Tony Smith and Senate President Scott Ryan have written in reply to a Labor letter calling for a working group to examine guidelines around when the two chambers can sit.

"We are happy to continue the engagement we have undertaken with the opposition regarding the implementation and management of parliament in the safest manner possible, and jointly chair a working group," they wrote.

It will also involve Labor and government business managers from the two chambers, as well as the chief medical officer and ACT chief health officer.

The first action will be a briefing from medical officers on the risks that need to be mitigated and discussions held to date.

"Following this briefing, we will be in possession of all the relevant facts and in a position to discuss specific options," the two presiding officers said.

