Qld uni wins appeal over academic sacking

A Queensland university did not unlawfully sack a professor for slamming colleagues over their research on the impact of global warming on the Great Barrier Reef, a court has found.

James Cook University successfully appealed an earlier finding that it contravened the Fair Work Act when it dismissed Peter Vincent Ridd in 2018 after he made remarks against a coral researcher, the Australian Institute of Marine Science and the ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies.