National

Facebook contributes to child torture: AFP

By AAP Newswire

The Australian Federal Police commissioner has accused Facebook of contributing to the rape and torture of children.

Reece Kershaw has torn into tech giants for allowing pedophiles to hide behind end-to-end encryption.

"If I was running those companies, and you were going to contribute to the rape and torture of children, I can't see why that's a good thing," he told the National Press Club in Canberra on Wednesday.

Mr Kershaw said Australian tech companies were extremely co-operative in helping the AFP weed out criminals exploiting encrypted platforms.

"The tech companies here are excellent and have been very helpful and supportive of what we have been trying to achieve," he said.

"I'm not that happy with, obviously, Facebook and others."

Mr Kershaw said his officers would be further disadvantaged by tech companies planning to use even more secure communication methods.

"Pedophiles are counting down the days because they cannot wait," he said.

He said Australians could no longer ignore news of child exploitation.

"As a country we need to be more outraged," Mr Kershaw said.

He challenged Australians who opposed legislation giving law enforcement access to encrypted communications to explain it to victims of child exploitation.

"They may never get justice because technology has been designed to keep the identity of their monster a secret," Mr Kershaw said.

The AFP has received more than 11,000 referrals about child exploitation so far this year.

Mr Kershaw believes the insidious crime is 10 times more prevalent in the shadows of the dark web.

He warned more Australians were accessing child pornography during the coronavirus pandemic.

"There are more people at home on their computers and more desperate people across the world," he said.

The AFP is increasingly vigilant to foreign interference in Australia, which security agencies believe has reached levels not seen since the Cold War.

"It's here, it's in our country," Mr Kershaw said.

"Those that try to, under the auspices of a foreign principal, try to interfere in our systems and our processes, whether that's commonwealth or state government, we will take action."

The AFP is also focused on the growing threat of right-wing terrorism.

"We don't discriminate on what the ideology is," Mr Kershaw said.

"If you're out there to harm through violence and try and murder Austalians here or offshore then we're going to come after you, no matter what you believe in."

Mr Kershaw, who is nine months into the role, wants his officers to seize between $600 million and $1 billion worth of criminal assets over the next five years.

Latest articles

World

Myanmar leader Suu Kyi to run in November

Myanmar’s National League for Democracy party says leader Aung San Suu Kyi will be a candidate in November’s general election.

AAP Newswire
World

Ghislaine Maxwell lawyer seeks gag order

The lawyer acting for disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell has sought a gag order ahead of her sex crimes trial.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump shifts rhetoric, urges use of masks

President Donald Trump has encouraged Americans to wear a mask if they cannot maintain social distance and has urged young people to avoid packed bars.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic police officer positive for COVID-19

A Victorian police officer has tested positive to coronavirus, prompting 28 other staff to be put into isolation.

AAP Newswire
National

Bail for teacher accused of targeting kids

A Melbourne primary school teacher charged with child exploitation offences involving more than 70 children has been granted bail.

AAP Newswire
National

Victorians to wear masks, 363 virus cases

Victoria has recorded 363 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths taking the national toll to 122, prompting face masks to be mandatory.

AAP Newswire