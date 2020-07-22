National

WA coroner reviews fatal police shooting

By AAP Newswire

A coroner is investigating whether a West Australian junior policewoman acted appropriately when she fatally shot a knife-wielding man south of Perth.

An agitated-looking Hayden Paul Stacey, 22, was spotted by the probationary constable and her sergeant as they drove around Wannanup in May 2018, responding to two reports of a suspicious person.

The Coroner's Court of WA heard on Wednesday that Stacey had made one of the calls himself.

The officers said he was carrying a multi-tool knife and being evasive when they approached, then told them: "I brought the knife down so I can get a gun to shoot myself".

After Stacey ignored multiple demands to drop the knife, the constable drew her Taser.

He eventually complied but then produced a 30cm kitchen knife he had concealed and started to move towards the officers.

Stacey was tasered three times but it didn't appear to affect him, making the sergeant believe he must have been wearing armour.

Holding his knife above his head saying "do your job, come on then", he lunged at the constable, who had warned she would shoot him if he didn't drop the weapon.

He was shot in the chest from three metres away and died in hospital a short time later.

The court heard Stacey had been unable to find work and experimented with drugs including methamphetamine since being imprisoned in 2014, and had alcohol and cannabis in his system when he was shot.

A WA Police internal affairs unit investigation concluded the officers did not use excessive force so they were not subject to any sanctions.

The two-day inquest will review the risk assessments and circumstances of the shooting, and whether the actions of the officers were appropriate in the circumstances.

Lifeline 13 11 14

