National

Canberra cops quell fears of bikie revenge

By AAP Newswire

CANBERRA COMANCHERO BOSS DEATH - AAP

1 of 1

Police are seeking to quell fears of a full-blown gang war as they urge anyone with information on the stabbing death of a Canberra bikie boss to come forward.

Comanchero commander Pitasoni Ulavalu was killed in a bar brawl at Kokomo's in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Detective Superintendent Scott Moller said the investigation was complex and it would be some time before charges were laid.

He played down the risk of a retaliatory attack.

"We've dedicated a great number of resources to this incident to ensure that doesn't happen and we'll be working tirelessly to make sure that we prevent anything like that occurring," he told reporters on Wednesday.

However, he warned the 48-year-old's death would have national ramifications, given the reach of the Comancheros.

The fatal brawl was captured in mobile phone footage shared widely on social media.

"Any information that anyone's got will help us," Mr Moller said.

"I'm encouraging people to come forward and give us that information."

Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw says he's spoken to the head of ACT police about the need for anti-consorting laws in the capital.

"And obviously off the back of this incident it will be brought to the forefront, to say: 'We probably need to consider some different things," he told reporters at the National Press Club.

"It's appropriate for the chief police officer of the ACT to have that discussion with the ACT minister."

Mr Kershaw says bikie gangs are "gutless".

"They are a scourge of our society, we need to say zero tolerance to outlaw motorcycle gangs."

The ACT Liberal opposition has pushed for anti-consorting laws but the ACT Labor government has opposed it.

Latest articles

World

Myanmar leader Suu Kyi to run in November

Myanmar’s National League for Democracy party says leader Aung San Suu Kyi will be a candidate in November’s general election.

AAP Newswire
World

Ghislaine Maxwell lawyer seeks gag order

The lawyer acting for disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell has sought a gag order ahead of her sex crimes trial.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump shifts rhetoric, urges use of masks

President Donald Trump has encouraged Americans to wear a mask if they cannot maintain social distance and has urged young people to avoid packed bars.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic police officer positive for COVID-19

A Victorian police officer has tested positive to coronavirus, prompting 28 other staff to be put into isolation.

AAP Newswire
National

Bail for teacher accused of targeting kids

A Melbourne primary school teacher charged with child exploitation offences involving more than 70 children has been granted bail.

AAP Newswire
National

Victorians to wear masks, 363 virus cases

Victoria has recorded 363 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths taking the national toll to 122, prompting face masks to be mandatory.

AAP Newswire