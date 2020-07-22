Canberra cops quell fears of bikie revenge

Police are seeking to quell fears of a full-blown gang war as they urge anyone with information on the stabbing death of a Canberra bikie boss to come forward.

Comanchero commander Pitasoni Ulavalu was killed in a bar brawl at Kokomo's in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Detective Superintendent Scott Moller said the investigation was complex and it would be some time before charges were laid.

He played down the risk of a retaliatory attack.

"We've dedicated a great number of resources to this incident to ensure that doesn't happen and we'll be working tirelessly to make sure that we prevent anything like that occurring," he told reporters on Wednesday.

However, he warned the 48-year-old's death would have national ramifications, given the reach of the Comancheros.

The fatal brawl was captured in mobile phone footage shared widely on social media.

"Any information that anyone's got will help us," Mr Moller said.

"I'm encouraging people to come forward and give us that information."

Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw says he's spoken to the head of ACT police about the need for anti-consorting laws in the capital.

"And obviously off the back of this incident it will be brought to the forefront, to say: 'We probably need to consider some different things," he told reporters at the National Press Club.

"It's appropriate for the chief police officer of the ACT to have that discussion with the ACT minister."

Mr Kershaw says bikie gangs are "gutless".

"They are a scourge of our society, we need to say zero tolerance to outlaw motorcycle gangs."

The ACT Liberal opposition has pushed for anti-consorting laws but the ACT Labor government has opposed it.