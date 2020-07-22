National

Driver in a hurry killed Vic motorcyclist

By AAP Newswire

Signage at the County Court of Victoria (file image) - AAP

A man hit and killed a motorcyclist because he was in a hurry and trying to overtake on a country Victoria road.

Kazmar Gorski was overtaking along a stretch of roadworks at Warncoort when the trailer he was towing struck 54-year-old Damian Ryan, sending the motorcyclist flying.

Mr Ryan had his leg amputated at the scene and died in hospital.

Gorski was tailgating other motorists through roadworks on the Princes Highway in the lead up to the crash on February 3, 2018.

Afterwards, he told family: "I killed a man."

The 69-year-old pleaded guilty to culpable driving causing Mr Ryan's death and reckless conduct endangering the life of another motorist involved in the crash.

Gorski was in a hurry while towing two vehicles with his Ford utility from Melbourne to Colac.

He overtook two cars and was pulling back into his lane when Mr Ryan collided with the trailer.

The motorcyclist's brother, Tony, spoke of seeing his sibling "laying motionless, broken, swollen and in pieces" after the crash.

"The silence only disturbed by the sound of the life support machine," he told the County Court of Victoria on Wednesday.

"Life is not about waiting for the storm to pass, it's about riding in the rain. My brother can't ride in the rain anymore."

Gorski was devastated by what he'd done, his daughter Jacquelle said.

When she met her father at hospital he told her: "I killed a man, kid. I killed a man, I killed a man".

Barrister Phil Dunn QC said Gorski took full responsibility and bitterly regretted his split-second error of judgment.

Gorski was a generous man who had bankrolled IVF treatment for friends struggling to have a baby, the court was told.

He had depression, anxiety, hearing and heart problems and accepted he was going to jail.

But his bail was extended because of prison lockdowns due to COVID-19 making its way into the justice system.

Gorski is due to return to court in August to be sentenced.

