Push to release Vic prisoners over virus

Low-level criminals who aren't a threat to community safety should be released from Victorian prisons now in lockdown due to a coronavirus scare, an advocacy group says.

Six Victorian prisons were placed into total lockdown on Tuesday after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus at one of the crowded facilities.

The Jesuit Social Services wants the state government to release groups including low-level offenders who do not pose a threat to community safety, people on remand, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and those with chronic health conditions.

"We have been deeply concerned about a potential COVID-19 outbreak in a prison setting, particularly given we know that people with underlying health conditions are at higher risk of severe illness," Jesuit Social Services chief executive Julie Edwards said on Wednesday.

"Our political leaders taking a proactive approach now will protect the health and wellbeing of people who have contact with the system, including prisoners and staff, and may literally save lives."

The request follows a similar bid by the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Services' to prevent deaths in custody due to COVID-19.

Corrections Victoria has confirmed a prison officer at Ravenhall Correctional Centre contracted the virus and the facility was in lockdown.

The other five prisons put in lockdown were Hopkins Correctional Centre, Langi Kal Kal, Barwon Prison, Fulham and Loddon.

The prison officer has been self-isolating since July 16 after being notified they were a close contact of a positive case.

The officer's contact with other staff and prisoners is being investigated and contact tracing is currently under way, with affected staff and prisoners being notified.

A new prisoner at Metropolitan Remand Centre, also located in Ravenhall in Melbourne's west, tested positive last Friday.

But the opposition has slammed the bid to release prisoners saying COVID-19 should not be a "get out of jail free card".

"Victoria is not in this position because of bad luck, we are in this position due to bad decisions around hotel quarantine and failures to follow up clusters by the Andrews Labor Government," Liberal spokesman David Southwick said.