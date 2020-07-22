National

Bid to save NSW Aboriginal sites dismissed

By AAP Newswire

Gomeroi Dancers (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

An Indigenous-led challenge to federal environment minister Sussan Ley's decision to not protect culturally significant sites at a NSW coal mining site has been dismissed by the Federal Court.

Gomeroi woman Dolly Talbott had argued Ms Ley made a legal error when deciding the potential economic and social benefits of the Shenhua Watermark open cut coal mine on the Liverpool Plains outweighed the heritage value of the significant Aboriginal sites.

Justice Wendy Abraham dismissed the application on Wednesday and ordered Ms Talbott pay up to $1000 of the government's legal costs.

The Environmental Defenders Office, which backed Ms Talbott's challenge, said the sites in the footprint of the mine include sacred places, significant ceremonial corridors and scarred trees irreplaceable to the Gomeroi people.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton business says JobKeeper extension is ‘bloody terrific’

Shepparton hospitality businesses have welcomed the extension of the Federal Government’s JobKeeper payment, labelling the news “bloody terrific”. On Tuesday the government announced the JobKeeper payment will be extended to March 2021 under new...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Shepparton police officers test negative to COVID-19

Sixteen Shepparton police officers who are currently in self-quarantine have all tested negative for COVID-19.

Liz Mellino
News

Lemnos mask maker swamped but poised to deliver more masks

Lemnos mask maker Med-Con is working 24/7 pumping out masks for the nation, but cannot physically make any more at the moment despite a spike in demand.

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic police officer positive for COVID-19

A Victorian police officer has tested positive to coronavirus, prompting 28 other staff to be put into isolation.

AAP Newswire
National

Bail for teacher accused of targeting kids

A Melbourne primary school teacher charged with child exploitation offences involving more than 70 children has been granted bail.

AAP Newswire
National

Victorians to wear masks, 363 virus cases

Victoria has recorded 363 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths taking the national toll to 122, prompting face masks to be mandatory.

AAP Newswire