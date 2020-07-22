Bid to save NSW Aboriginal sites dismissed

5370537724001

An Indigenous-led challenge to federal environment minister Sussan Ley's decision to not protect culturally significant sites at a NSW coal mining site has been dismissed by the Federal Court.

Gomeroi woman Dolly Talbott had argued Ms Ley made a legal error when deciding the potential economic and social benefits of the Shenhua Watermark open cut coal mine on the Liverpool Plains outweighed the heritage value of the significant Aboriginal sites.