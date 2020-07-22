National

PM nixes fresh push to dock MPs pay

By AAP Newswire

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has rejected calls for federal politicians to have their pay docked because of cancelled sittings of parliament.

Crossbench senator Rex Patrick wants his colleagues to be clipped $1000 for every day parliament is cancelled and not rescheduled.

"That sort of stuff is just political clickbait from people looking to put their head above the parapet," Mr Morrison told 2GB radio on Wednesday.

"It doesn't help anybody. It doesn't get us anywhere."

The first sitting fortnight in August has been canned based on health advice amid a serious coronavirus outbreak in Melbourne and an uptick in NSW cases.

Senator Patrick said the decision to cancel rather than reschedule parliament sent the wrong message to Australians.

"The government's failure is clear," he said.

"Preparations should have been in hand for the parliament to meet safely, with more rigorous social distancing and other measures to minimise risk."

He said parliament could have met virtually for essential legislative business.

But the prime minister returned fire, suggesting the South Australian senator should work harder.

"If he's not working while the parliament is not sitting then that's a matter for him," Mr Morrison said.

"My government members are working as hard outside of a parliament as they do (in). I can assure you that I am."

