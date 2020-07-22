National

NSW tightens entry at border with Victoria

By AAP Newswire

NSW Police officers check cars at the border - AAP

Tougher border restrictions are now in place for people wanting to enter NSW from Victoria, including a border zone set up along the Murray River as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state.

The new restrictions began at midnight with cross-border travel only permitted for work, education, medical care, supplies or health services.

Among the changed permit requirements, staff or students of boarding schools or universities must self-isolate for two weeks and obtain a negative swab before attending school while seasonal workers from Victoria are banned from entering NSW.

Transport Workers Union of NSW secretary Richard Olsen said the cancellation of previous travel permits and the need to reapply had caused "confusion, anxiety and angst" in the transport industry on Tuesday night.

"Drivers are already under pressure, with the squeeze on the transport industry as a critical service during this pandemic," Mr Olsen said in a statement.

"The NSW government must do better and allow for drivers to plan ahead so they can continue the provision of an essential critical service."

NSW recorded 13 new COVID-19 cases from almost 16,000 tests in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday, including 10 people associated with an outbreak at the Thai Rock Restaurant in Stockland Mall at Wetherill Park.

Another two new cases were associated with the Crossroads Hotel cluster in Casula, which has risen to 50 cases.

NSW Health is urging anyone who visited the Salamander Bay Shopping Centre on July 15 to watch for COVID-19 symptoms following a confirmed case in the Port Stephens area. The new case is a man in his 60s, who was infected by a visitor from Sydney.

The Sydney contact also visited the Windsor Castle Hotel in East Maitland between 6pm and 8pm on July 13.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian says she won't yet follow Victoria's lead in enforcing mask use in public but urges people to wear masks when social distancing isn't possible.

