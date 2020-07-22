National

State funeral for John Ah Kit in Darwin

By AAP Newswire

A file image of John Ah Kit - AAP

A state funeral will be held in Darwin for the Northern Territory's first Indigenous cabinet minister, John Ah Kit.

Mr Ah Kit died in Royal Darwin Hospital on July 12, aged 69, after a period of ill-health.

He has been remembered since his death as a larger-than-life character and tireless advocate for First Nations people.

Mr Ah Kit was elected to parliament in 1995 and became the NT's first Aboriginal cabinet minister in the Labor government in 2001 before retiring at the 2005 NT election.

As director of the Northern Land Council, Mr Ah Kit campaigned for land rights for Aboriginal people in the Northern Territory.

He also successfully lobbied the Hawke Labor government to ban mining at Coronation Hill, a sacred site of the Jawoyn people in the Katherine region.

In 1991, he was appointed director of the Katherine-based Jawoyn Association that he helped establish.

"He was a big player in our fight to stop mining at our sacred site Guratba at Coronation Hill and a driving force with Galarrwuy Yunupingu on the Barunga Statement that called for a treaty," Jawoyn Association chair Lisa Mumbin said.

"Bangardi (Mr Ah Kit) also advocated for better health services in the region, and at one point negotiated with the government to give Katherine its first dialysis machine when people were forced to travel to Darwin to get treatment."

He was the ninth Indigenous parliamentarian in Australia and served in the NT Legislative Assembly as the member for Arnhem for 10 years.

For five of those years, he was a minister, holding a range of portfolios including community development and housing.

The service for Mr Ah Kit will be held on Wednesday at the TIO Stadium at Marrara at 3pm.

