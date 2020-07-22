Two new COVID-19 cases in South Australia

South Australia has reported two new coronavirus cases but only one is considered active.

Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier says the active infection involves a woman in her 50s who returned from Pakistan earlier this month.

She spent two weeks in quarantine in Melbourne where she returned two negative tests, but has now tested positive after arriving in Adelaide.

She will now spend at least another 10 days in quarantine.

The second case involves a woman in her 30s who arrived in Adelaide last month on a repatriation flight from India.

She also tested negative while in quarantine but subsequent serology testing indicated she had been infected at some stage in the past.

Professor Spurrier said both women were not considered to be a risk to the wider community and only one was regarded as an active case.

However, they take the total in SA since the start of the pandemic to 446.

The new cases came as Victoria reported a record 484 new cases on Wednesday and NSW reported 16 new infections.

These increases interstate will ensure SA keeps its border restrictions in place as it moves to lift penalties for those who flout the rules.

The state's transition committee has ruled both the hard border closure with Victoria - which allows only essential travellers to cross - will stay, as will quarantine requirements for people from NSW and the ACT.

Premier Steven Marshall says the border measures will stay for as long as necessary amid the surge in cases in Melbourne and as Sydney grapples with clusters.

"There are many people who would benefit from this being lifted, but we cannot do it too early if it's going to be putting us backwards in SA," Mr Marshall said.

On Tuesday, the state government introduced new laws to parliament to add jail time as possible penalties for breaching border rules.

Currently, the maximum penalty a court can hand out is a $20,000 fine but under the proposed changes, a jail sentence of up to two years will be an option.

"As a government, we want to send the strongest possible message to those who break the law," Attorney-General Vickie Chapman said.