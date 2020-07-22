National

Qld likely to declare more NSW hotspots

By AAP Newswire

Police checking permits at the Qld-NSW border. - AAP

Growing concern over an emerging second wave of COVID-19 in NSW could result in Queensland declaring more hotspots and denying entry to more people from the state.

Tight border controls have resulted in hundreds of people being sent packing, including a man who hid in a car boot.

In a scene reminiscent of an East German making a break for freedom beyond the Berlin Wall, two women were caught trying to smuggle the man into Queensland in the boot of their car.

The vehicle was stopped just after dark on Sunday at Wallangarra, in the Southern Downs, and police found the 41-year-old man hiding in the rear.

He was fined $4003 for attempting to enter Queensland without a Border Declaration Pass and denied entry while the women, aged 28 and 29, were also refused entry.

Queensland has just two active COVID-19 cases while 90 people are being treated for the virus across NSW and Melbourne is in lockdown with face maks in public to become mandatory from 11.59pm on Wednesday.

Queensland has declared the whole state of Victoria a hotspot, as well as the Liverpool and Campbelltown areas near a popular pub in southwestern Sydney which is linked to about 50 cases.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says her government is looking at blacklisting even more areas in NSW.

"I had a preliminary discussion yesterday with the deputy premier and also the chief health officer," she told reporters on Tuesday.

"We're going to look at what happens in NSW today, but we are considering adding further hotspots at this stage," she said.

The placement of checkpoints along the Queensland-NSW border remains a sore point for both premiers, with neither prepared to concede ground.

Ms Palaszczuk wants the border moved south to the Tweed River to resolve traffic congestion in Tweed Heads and Coolangatta where locals have been blocked in their driveways.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says, if anything, checkpoints should move further into Queensland.

