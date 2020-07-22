Murder accused ‘whimpered’ when body found

A man accused of an execution-style murder whimpered when told his business associate was dead, a court has heard.

Neil Andrew Pentland, 72, is on trial charged with killing Phillip Carlyle in their Gold Coast business complex in April 1997.

Adam Pentland says his father became agitated and whimpered when told the marketing manager was dead.

"He didn't take it very well," he told the Brisbane Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The court has heard Mr Carlyle was a business deal-breaker who brought important sales skills to Pentland's business.

But he also had a string of enemies due to debts and failed business deals.

Crown prosecutor David Meredith has told the court Pentland and Mr Carlyle had argued over the value of an overseas work trip Mr Carlyle was due to take days after his death.

During the trip, Mr Carlyle planned to meet the woman he had been having an online affair with but had never met.

Pentland's wife told the court on Tuesday she found out about the affair by accessing Mr Carlyle's emails because of something about him that raised her concerns.

Dianne Pentland said she told her husband about the flirtatious email exchanges.

"His reply was, 'I don't wish to know about it. He's a fool'," she said.

Adam Pentland and a security guard found Mr Carlyle's body in a soundproof air-conditioning plant room at the Robina business premises on the evening of April 13.

He had been shot four times in the head.

The trial continues on Wednesday.