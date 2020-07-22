Doctors call for national mask guidelines

Doctors have urged Australian governments to adopt a consistent approach to face masks and to strengthen border controls to stop coronavirus.

Australian Medical Association president Tony Bartone said every person in areas of community transmission should use masks.

"The Victorian and NSW governments are to be commended for encouraging mask use, but a consistent national cabinet-backed approach is now needed should outbreaks occur elsewhere," he said.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has stopped short of making face coverings mandatory, as they will be in Melbourne and Mitchell Shire from Thursday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison backed the Victorian and NSW governments' approach.

"The situation in Sydney in particular, and NSW more broadly, is not the situation in Melbourne. It could not be more different," he told 2GB radio.

He wore a mask during a medical appointment recently and has no qualms about being seen with a face covering in public.

"If the medical advice wherever I am requires me to do so, of course I would," Mr Morrison said.

Dr Bartone said international and domestic border closures had been successful in slowing the early spread of coronavirus.

"The national cabinet should now strengthen controls at all domestic borders," he said.

"Border closure works. If existing border closures were relaxed, it would create a risk of the virus returning."

NSW will toughen its border restrictions on people wanting to enter from Victoria from Wednesday.

Queensland is considering expanding its blacklist of NSW virus hotspots.

The move comes after two women were caught trying to smuggle a man with no entry permit across the Queensland border.

Victoria recorded another 374 cases on Tuesday and three more people died.

NSW confirmed 13 new cases, just one of whom was in hotel quarantine.

Meanwhile, the prime minister has defended the COVIDSafe app, which has come under heavy criticism for not detecting close contacts not found through manual processes.

"That wasn't its point," he said.

"Its point was to support the manual contact tracing that's being done by the contact tracers. They've identified hundreds and hundreds of cases."

Mr Morrison is continuing to recommend people download the app, which he once likened to sunscreen and linked to pubs reopening.

"It's there to support. It's belts and braces. It's another point in the armoury."