National

Death toll rises as virus outbreak spikes

By AAP Newswire

Passengers wear masks and sit apart on a Melbourne tram - AAP

1 of 1

Australia's coronavirus death toll has risen to 128 after two more people died in Victoria where new cases continue to hit record levels.

The state recorded 484 new cases on Wednesday, the highest daily figure since the pandemic started.

Almost 90 per cent of the 3810 people to contract the disease in the past two weeks did not self-isolate in the period between feeling sick and getting tested.

Around 53 per cent didn't isolate while waiting for their results.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews warned the current six-week lockdown due to end next month would be extended if the infection rate did not fall.

"You must go and get tested when you feel sick. That is the only thing that you can and must do," he told reporters in Melbourne.

Face masks will be mandatory in greater Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire to the city's north from Thursday.

Australian Medical Association president Tony Bartone is urging national cabinet, which meets on Friday, to take a consistent approach to masks in preparation for other outbreaks.

"Every Australian in current areas of community transmission must make mask use part of their daily routines," he said.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has stopped short of making face coverings mandatory.

But she's urging people to avoid non-essential travel and exercise extreme caution after the state recorded 16 new cases.

"The fact that is not a new stream of outbreak is reassuring at one level, but I still want to state that the state is on high alert," Ms Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

NSW has ruled out moving border checkpoints with Queensland further south, while also ramping up restrictions on people wanting to enter from Victoria from Wednesday.

Dr Bartone said international and domestic border closures had been successful in slowing the early spread of coronavirus.

"The national cabinet should now strengthen controls at all domestic borders," he said.

"Border closure works. If existing border closures were relaxed, it would create a risk of the virus returning."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison backed the Victorian and NSW governments' approach on masks.

"The situation in Sydney in particular, and NSW more broadly, is not the situation in Melbourne. It could not be more different," he told 2GB radio.

He wore a mask during a medical appointment recently and has no qualms about being seen with a face covering in public.

"If the medical advice wherever I am requires me to do so, of course I would," Mr Morrison said.

Latest articles

Sport

Leitchville-Gunbower and LBU put rivalry aside

IN A normal year, Leitchville-Gunbower and Lockington-Bamawm United would do whatever it takes to beat one another. But in 2020, they’ve come together to give their next generation of football stars a chance to play the game they love. The...

Brayden May
Sport

Do the right thing to keep sport going

THIS year has been a long, hard road for all walks of life. From those on the front line of the fight against COVID-19 to those who have lost their jobs because of it - and everyone in between - 2020 has thrown up challenges and obstacles we could...

Campaspe News
Sport

Rochester junior footballers return to action

A SENSE of normality returned to the Rochester Football Netball Club on Sunday as the first of its junior teams took to the field.

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic police officer positive for COVID-19

A Victorian police officer has tested positive to coronavirus, prompting 28 other staff to be put into isolation.

AAP Newswire
National

Bail for teacher accused of targeting kids

A Melbourne primary school teacher charged with child exploitation offences involving more than 70 children has been granted bail.

AAP Newswire
National

Victorians to wear masks, 363 virus cases

Victoria has recorded 363 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths taking the national toll to 122, prompting face masks to be mandatory.

AAP Newswire