Decision near on live cattle case appeal

By AAP Newswire

A decision on whether the Morrison government will appeal a landmark ruling on the 2011 live cattle export ban is expected as early as Wednesday.

On June 29, the government was ordered to pay almost $3 million in damages to a Northern Territory company after the previous Labor government's decision to ban live cattle exports was found to be invalid.

Justice Steven Rares had earlier in the month ruled that then-agriculture minister Joe Ludwig had acted recklessly and committed misfeasance in public office when he banned farmers from exporting live cattle to Indonesia for six months.

The ban followed a Four Corners program that exposed cruelty to Australian cattle.

The Federal Court class action of about 300 members was led by Brett Cattle Company.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said on Tuesday an announcement on the appeal would be made "very, very soon".

"We believe that the decision by Joe Ludwig to shut the live trade in 2011 was a seriously flawed one, and therefore obviously, compensation will need to flow to producers and to the supply chain with respect to that," Mr Littleproud told ABC radio.

"The Attorney-General's working through the points of law to make sure that there are no unintended consequences."

There are concerns within government that not appealing the judgment could impact on the ability of federal ministers to make future decisions.

Mr Littleproud said the government would not waver from the underlying principle of compensation.

Last month, the Senate narrowly carried a motion in support of the government abandoning the appeal.

Nationals senators have lobbied the government against the appeal, to ensure justice for the agriculture industry.

