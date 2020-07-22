Qld pedestrian and cyclist deaths double

National
Qld pedestrian and cyclist deaths doubleBy AAP Newswire
The number of pedestrians killed on Queensland roads has more than doubled year-on-year, prompting the state's peak motoring body to plead with drivers to take more care.
Since January 1, 18 pedestrians have been killed on Queensland roads, which is a 125 per cent per increase over the same period in 2019 when eight lives were lost.
RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said the fatality figure was alarming given the reduction in traffic because of COVID-19 restrictions.
"While 18 might not seem like a huge number to some, we must remember we're talking about lives here," Ms Ritchie said in a statement.
"That's 18 families that have had to deal with the tragic and unexpected loss of a loved one."
She called on pedestrians to be patient at intersections and to cross a road at the correct location and only when it is safe to do so.
Also causing alarm is that cycling fatalities have doubled with four cyclists losing their lives in 2020 compared with two in 2019.
It's the highest year to date toll since 2016.
Ms Richie wanted motorists to adhere to leaving a one-metre gap when passing a cyclist and only proceed when it is safe to do so.
"Practising some patience could save someone's life."