Quad bike crashes top cause of farm deaths

By AAP Newswire

Farmland in Rochester.

Quad bike accidents have been the leading cause of death and injury on Australian farms over the past 18 months.

A new Farmsafe Australia report found 22 per cent of deaths and 35 per cent of non-fatal injuries involved the bikes.

The research released on Wednesday analysed 91 deaths and 204 injuries between January last year and the end of June this year.

After quad bikes, tractor incidents were the next biggest killer at 13 per cent followed by animals at eight per cent.

In the first six months of this year, there were nine quad bike deaths compared with 11 during the whole of last year.

The findings come after the federal government made crush protection mandatory on all quad bikes despite fierce backlash from leading manufacturers.

Honda, Yamaha and Polaris have all promised to stop selling quad bikes in Australia when the regulation comes into force in October 2021.

Local dealers and some farmers have also joined the fight, running social media campaigns against the proposed laws.

Farmsafe Australia chair Charles Armstrong notes strong opinions about the group's position, including accusations of ignoring farmers.

"I cannot think of a more important need to advocate for than the need to come home safely at night," the farmer from Nyngan said in the report.

He said he agreed with a push to make helmets and training mandatory, along with banning children from adult bikes.

"We advocate for these measures as well. The thing about safety is that it isn't just one factor that could save a life or minimise injury," Mr Armstrong said.

"Let's minimise one risk by implementing a standard that stipulates the use of an engineered control. And let's stop looking for reasons that justify human suffering. There aren't any."

The report's 10-year comparison found 89 per cent of farm deaths were men while more than 50 per cent were aged above 50.

Quad bikes were involved in 128 farm deaths and hundreds more injuries over the past decade.

The report also argued farming culture was a serious impediment to making the job safer.

"We as an industry have a lot of work to do to address the fatal flaws of the cultural belief system in relation to quad bike safety."

