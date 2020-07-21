National

Bullying a third of NSW police complaints

By AAP Newswire

NSW police officers standing in line. - AAP

Investigations into workplace bullying and harassment within NSW Police found more female officers are targeted than males while some officers feared reprisal if they lodged a complaint about a colleague, a new report has found.

The Law Enforcement Conduct Commission on Tuesday released its review of how NSW Police managed and investigated workplace equity matters, including bullying, discrimination, harassment, and vilification between 2017 and 2018.

The review found 33 per cent of 120 investigations related to bullying and 27 per cent related to sexual harassment.

Nearly half of the officers who were the subject of complaints were sergeants or a higher rank with 77 per cent of all complaints directed at males, the report found.

It also found that more female officers reported being the target of bullying, harassment, discrimination, vilification, and victimisation than male officers.

In 21 per cent of investigations, the LECC found complainants suffered medical and psychological harm with 65 per cent of investigations exceeding the recommended time limit for completion.

12 officers expressed fear of reprisal if it became known that they had lodged a complaint.

The report cited one junior female officer who complained about being victimised by some of her colleagues and said she was worried her career would be ruined.

"It took me several months to put my complaint into writing for fear of reprisal and in turn I feared my career in the NSW Police Force could be ruined given what I had already experienced in my short time as a constable," the officer said in the report.

The LECC proposed six recommendations that call for improved timeliness and record-keeping during investigations.

"The NSW Police Force has proposed significant changes to the way it manages workplace equity matters and timeliness standards for investigations generally," the LECC said in a statement.

The LECC will monitor the efforts of NSW Police and will look into the effect of the proposed changes after a 12 month period.

