Rayney begins second defamation trial

Comments made at a forensic conference gave the imputation that former prominent Perth barrister Lloyd Rayney "got away with" murdering his wife, a defamation trial has heard.

Mr Rayney is suing forensic expert Mark Reynolds over comments allegedly made at a June 2014 conference - about two years after he was cleared of killing his estranged wife, Corryn Rayney.

Sandra Toby testified on Tuesday in the WA Supreme Court that she was angry and furious at Dr Reynolds' interjected response to a question about a possible cold case review into Ms Rayney's murder.

He said: "I was the chief supervising officer on the case and there will not be a cold case review. The offender has been identified."

Ms Toby said there was a "gasp of exasperation perhaps" among the estimated crowd of 100 people.

"It was clearly inferred that Mr Rayney was the person in his mind and I believe everyone in the room was aware of it," she said.

Ms Toby testified there had been past incidents of police "picking on" people and "ruining" their lives, such as Darryl Beamish and Andrew Mallard who were wrongfully convicted.

She wanted to question Dr Reynolds further, so she approached him as he tried to leave his row of seats.

Ms Toby said Dr Reynolds told her: "We know who the offender is."

He then allegedly added: "I would stake my kids' lives on it."

Ms Toby said he shouted that last comment in her face, but could not identify anyone around her who may have heard it.

"I felt like he was shouting me down," she said.

"It felt even a little threatening."

Ms Toby walked away in disgust and told her friend Lynette Milne, who described the comments as important and suggested she write it down, which she did.

She denied making up the line about his children, saying she clearly remembered it.

Dr Milne, who also testified as a soil expert at the murder trial, said there was a murmur through the crowd when Dr Reynolds made his initial comments.

Dr Reynolds admits what he said to the audience, which is backed up by an audio recording, but denies he defamed Mr Rayney.

He claims to have no recollection of his conversation with Ms Toby.

In 2012, Mr Rayney was acquitted of murdering his Supreme Court registrar wife, who was found buried in a shallow grave at Kings Park in 2007.

An appeal was dismissed in 2013.

He also had a phone interception case thrown out of court in 2015.

Mr Rayney was awarded a $2.6 million payout for being defamed by police when he was named the "prime" and "only" suspect in his estranged wife's murder in 2007.

The murder of the mother-of-two remains unsolved.