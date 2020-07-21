Fraudster jailed over BMW, Jeep scam

Darren Mendes was driving a hire car when he decided he wanted a Jeep - so he defrauded a dealer by signing up for finance with a fake ID.

Two weeks later, he did the same thing to score himself a brand new BMW X5.

Now, he's behind bars.

The 56-year-old was jailed on Tuesday by County Court Judge Martine Marich, who found Mendes had been buoyed by daily ice use when he offended.

Mendes pleaded guilty to two charges of obtaining financial advantage by deception over the car finance scheme.

In early April last year, he applied for finance through a CBD Jeep dealership and was granted $104,440 the same day to drive away a brand new Jeep Cherokee.

He used a drivers licence with someone else's name and details on it, but his photograph to obtain the finance, and to register the car.

The Jeep was given to his adult daughter, and two weeks later he "spontaneously" decided to try his luck again with the same method, the judge revealed.

He signed up for $91,135 with a Brighton BMW dealer and drove away in an X5, using the same licence details.

It's estimated the frauds cost the two dealerships up to $55,000 in losses because the two cars will be re-sold at lower value.

Mendes is no stranger to jail, or fraud charges.

Last year, he was convicted of more than 100 fraud-related offences and was sentenced to 280 days behind bars.

Judge Marich said Mendes was a daily cannabis user until 30, then he switched to ice.

At the time of his offending he was using ice during the day and GHB at night, using the credit cards of acquaintances to buy drugs and pay for his accommodation.

He was showing off for them, she said.

"I'm guarded about your prospects given your proclivity for fraud and entrenched addiction to methamphetamine," Judge Marich said.

Mendes has two adult children, including a son who is serving jail time for murder.

Judge Marich ordered he serve nine months in prison and then be released on a 12-month community corrections order.

He intends to live with his mother and work with his brother on his release.