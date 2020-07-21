National

Funds needed for managing feral pig herds

By AAP Newswire

More funding is needed to help control feral pigs in Australia, as they pose a significant threat to the pork industry.

Australian pork chief Margo Andrae has told a Senate inquiry the risk comes from the ability of feral hogs to pass disease on to domestic pigs.

She said the spread of African swine fever - which has seen 30 per cent of global pig populations die - as well as foot-and-mouth disease would be devastating.

"The feral pig herd poses a great threat to the Australian natural environment, native wildlife and is a significant threat to Australian agriculture and has been for many decades," she said on Tuesday.

"For producers and employers the lasting financial, social and emotional devastation will be akin to the worst kind of natural disaster."

Estimates from 1990 put Australia's feral pig population at between 3.5 million and 23.5 million.

National feral pig management coordinator Heather Channon says authorities are in the midst of putting together updated estimates.

Dr Channon is developing a national action plan for feral pig management, which is due for completion by the end of January.

She says more coordination is needed between the numerous groups doing separate work.

Ambitious targets, more funding and a national database is needed, Dr Channon added.

Because of the pigs' reproductive rates there needs to be a 70 per cent destruction rate to reduce their numbers, she said.

The Senate inquiry is looking into the impact of feral pigs, deer and goats.

