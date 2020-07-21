National

Qld man threatened over debts before death

By AAP Newswire

Neil Andrew Pentland (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A Queensland man shot execution-style in the 1990s had a string of enemies due to debts and failed business deals, a court has heard.

Philip Carlyle was threatened by "two heavies" who went to his house demanding money, accountant John Fraser told the Brisbane Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Mr Carlyle's former business associate Neil Andrew Pentland, now 72, is on trial over the shooting of Mr Carlyle at a Gold Coast business complex in April 1997.

Mr Fraser said Mr Carlyle came into his office "in a very flustered state (and) a little bit edgy" after the two men visited his house.

"He said two heavies were at his front door .. demanding money," Mr Fraser told the court.

"He said he'd slammed the front door and ran through the house, got in his car and drove down to me."

The court also heard a string of people might have had a grudge with Mr Carlyle.

Business consultant Guy Bagot told police during their investigation there were 10 or 12 people who might have felt animosity towards Mr Carlyle.

The court heard on Monday that Gion Tansley, Mr Carlyle's wife at the time he died, was threatened at knifepoint over money owed by her husband.

She said a man came to a property where she was house-sitting while Mr Carlyle was overseas.

Mr Carlyle was involved in numerous business ventures including a palm tree nursery, a bakery, a Mexican restaurant and a factory manufacturing corn flour for tortillas.

But many of these failed.

Crown prosecutor David Meredith says Pentland and Mr Carlyle had an internet service provider business and were starting an online insurance-related service.

Mr Meredith has told the court the pair argued over the value of an overseas work trip Mr Carlyle was due to take days after his death.

During the trip, Mr Carlyle planned to meet a woman he had been having an online affair with but had never met.

Pentland's barrister Saul Holt earlier told the court the prosecution's case relied on weak and irrational evidence and motive.

"Circumstantial cases can be powerful, but this one is not," he said.

Police charged Pentland with Mr Carlyle's murder in June 2017 after detectives reignited their investigation into the murder.

Mr Carlyle's body was found by a security guard at the pair's Robina business premises on the evening of April 13 after his wife raised the alarm.

Latest articles

Sport

AFL exports | Kyabram product celebrates milestone in style

It was a memorable milestone match for Kyabram export Nick Holman at the weekend as Gold Coast continued its impressive season. Holman enjoyed a win in his 50th AFL match, with the Gold Coast Suns triumphing over Sydney in emphatic fashion on...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Basketball | Britten lands at Bendigo Spirit, while Garrick undergoes surgery

Shepparton product Shelby Britten has taken the next step in her promising basketball career. Britten, 23, has signed at WNBL outfit Bendigo Spirit for the 2020-21 season after spending last season on its extended training squad. The former...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Tat Chat | Merrigum Golf

The main event at Merrigum on Saturday was the Greenwood Memorial mixed Canadian. Farrie Greenwood was one of those instrumental in the laying out of the course and planting trees many years ago, with the trophy being made from one of the trees on...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic police officer positive for COVID-19

A Victorian police officer has tested positive to coronavirus, prompting 28 other staff to be put into isolation.

AAP Newswire
National

Bail for teacher accused of targeting kids

A Melbourne primary school teacher charged with child exploitation offences involving more than 70 children has been granted bail.

AAP Newswire
National

Victorians to wear masks, 363 virus cases

Victoria has recorded 363 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths taking the national toll to 122, prompting face masks to be mandatory.

AAP Newswire