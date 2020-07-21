Qld man threatened over debts before death

A Queensland man shot execution-style in the 1990s had a string of enemies due to debts and failed business deals, a court has heard.

Philip Carlyle was threatened by "two heavies" who went to his house demanding money, accountant John Fraser told the Brisbane Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Mr Carlyle's former business associate Neil Andrew Pentland, now 72, is on trial over the shooting of Mr Carlyle at a Gold Coast business complex in April 1997.

Mr Fraser said Mr Carlyle came into his office "in a very flustered state (and) a little bit edgy" after the two men visited his house.

"He said two heavies were at his front door .. demanding money," Mr Fraser told the court.

"He said he'd slammed the front door and ran through the house, got in his car and drove down to me."

The court also heard a string of people might have had a grudge with Mr Carlyle.

Business consultant Guy Bagot told police during their investigation there were 10 or 12 people who might have felt animosity towards Mr Carlyle.

The court heard on Monday that Gion Tansley, Mr Carlyle's wife at the time he died, was threatened at knifepoint over money owed by her husband.

She said a man came to a property where she was house-sitting while Mr Carlyle was overseas.

Mr Carlyle was involved in numerous business ventures including a palm tree nursery, a bakery, a Mexican restaurant and a factory manufacturing corn flour for tortillas.

But many of these failed.

Crown prosecutor David Meredith says Pentland and Mr Carlyle had an internet service provider business and were starting an online insurance-related service.

Mr Meredith has told the court the pair argued over the value of an overseas work trip Mr Carlyle was due to take days after his death.

During the trip, Mr Carlyle planned to meet a woman he had been having an online affair with but had never met.

Pentland's barrister Saul Holt earlier told the court the prosecution's case relied on weak and irrational evidence and motive.

"Circumstantial cases can be powerful, but this one is not," he said.

Police charged Pentland with Mr Carlyle's murder in June 2017 after detectives reignited their investigation into the murder.

Mr Carlyle's body was found by a security guard at the pair's Robina business premises on the evening of April 13 after his wife raised the alarm.